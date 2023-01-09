Woman Dresses Up As Manjulika to Spook Residents of Bharatpur and Results Will Give You the Chills

Pulling pranks can be extremely fun. The best part is the reaction that you get from people - totally unexpected and hilarious. A video which is currently going viral revolves around the same. It features a girl dressing up like Manjulika from Bollywood blockbuster movie Bhool Bhulaiya. In the video, she can be seen scaring people while being covered in a white sheet. To make it more realistic, she has also left her hair open. “Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went," read the caption.

The now viral video has garnered tons of views. It shows people screaming their guts out when they see this girl hopping out of nowhere. Have a look for yourself:

Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went pic.twitter.com/K4v8Oii00U— prisha. (@prishafknwalia) January 8, 2023

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 19K views. “How did u manage not to trip n fall by stepping on the blanket," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I love how monjulika is wearing nike, love a brand conscious ghost."

One Twitter user wrote, “mere dholna sun hehehehehehehehehe mere pyaar kiiiiii dhun hehehehehehehehe."

Here are a few responses:

If a rando did this to me while I'm trying to work/have a relaxing vacation, I would've beat the shit out of them ngl. https://t.co/n5p0522nkH— swapnil (@swapzer0) January 9, 2023

I want to be her when I grow up https://t.co/kCx9rBWqLb— 444 (@antisochile) January 9, 2023

Laughed my heart out here! https://t.co/Q8ukvuHcQb— Nitz (@NitzwhoNitzwhy) January 9, 2023

ft. monjulika in nike https://t.co/johDZxm5T1— tej gandhi (@creamcopter) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier a video of a man pulling a prank on his colleague recently went viral on social media. In the clip, the man is seen pulling a harmless prank on his front desk co-worker by gently tapping her knee pit. However, what happened next left social media users in splits.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter on January 2, 2023. It shows three employees working at the front desk of what appears to be a shop. While two female employees can be seen attending to a customer, their male co-worker, who was standing behind them, harbours a plan to pull a prank on one of them. He then pushes the receptionist’s leg slightly from behind, causing the woman to lose her balance and fall to the ground, much to everyone’s surprise. However, as soon as he realises that she was going to fall, he holds her before her head could hit the floor.

