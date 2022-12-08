Woman Earns Her Second Master's Degree At 87 Years, Gets Honoured By Ontario Legislation

Education has no limit and Mrs Varatha Shanmuganathan from Canada proved it right after she completed her Masters’s degree at the age of 87. Surprised? This is not it as this happens to be her second master’s degree. She completed her first master’s degree in her mid-50s from the University of London. She was recently honoured by the Members of the Provincial Parliament at the Ontario Legislature. A video of her at the Ontario Legislature has surfaced online and is now going viral. It was posted on Instagram by Vijay Thanigasalam. According to his Insta bio, he is a Member of the Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Scarborough-Rouge Park and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure.

Paying a tribute to her, he wrote, “It was my privilege to honour Mrs. Varatha Shanmuganathan at the Ontario Legislature, as the oldest person to graduate with a master’s degree from York University and one of the oldest women to earn a graduate degree in all of Canada." Have a look at the video:

In the caption, he mentioned that Varatha amma taught and lived on four different continents throughout her life. She completed her first master’s degree when she was in her mid-50s at the University of London’s Birkbeck College in the United Kingdom. After this, she moved to Canada in 2004. “In 2019, Varatha amma learned that York University provided a tuition waiver incentive for seniors and was encouraged by her daughter to apply for the master’s program," he wrote.

He also mentioned that despite all the challenges, including the pandemic, she completed her programme.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 110K likes. “Congrats Amma on using all the free education available to you. Awesome and inspiring!!" commented an Instagram user.

Another person wrote, “The real Rockstar.Congradulation Amma.Love from India."

