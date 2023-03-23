As far as unpopular opinions go, siding with either chicken or paneer may spell trouble if you’re on Twitter. If you prefer vegetarian food, paneer might be your go-to; if you’re non-vegetarian, chicken is the default protein. A Twitter user dared to start the debate by tweeting out her opinion on the better of the two and is now getting cooked.

“Unpopular opinion Paneer is better than Chicken>," one Tanya Bhardwaj wrote on Twitter. She posted a photo of her meal along with it. It consisted of some rotis, a cup of chai, some paneer and some ketchup on the side. She ended up, probably unwittingly, starting a food war. Many people spoke out in support of their favourite chicken; some supported Tanya’s opinion.

Most, however, roasted her over the combination of items she was consuming, especially the presence of the ketchup.

Unpopular opinion Paneer is better than Chicken > pic.twitter.com/r1Uelv2AI2— Tanya Bhardwaj (@DitforTit) March 21, 2023

Fr and i am not saying this as a vegetarian who has only eaten chicken 4-5 times in his entire life https://t.co/EiUIdWzqUD— Hiken no Ronin (@4011Ronin) March 23, 2023

That obvious lie aside, WHY you got ketchup on the plate???? https://t.co/66WDwbhjdg— Sleepy (@SleepyAeri) March 23, 2023

Those having ketchup with paneer sabzi shouldn’t be giving opinions on food. Shhh https://t.co/0wTrjfgvIi— Devlina دیولینا (@AarKiBolboBolo) March 22, 2023

Why do people say unpopular opinion and then get offended when majority of people disagree with it? https://t.co/KAfVT0VnfF— Havi (@Havi_666) March 23, 2023

Dry roti, dry paneer and fuckin ketchup and tea with it? Never saw a combo this bad. https://t.co/5YmkpXSful— Vasu (@NotVasu0) March 22, 2023

Recently, a similar food war had started on Twitter after one user shared a photo of a plate of biryani and spoke about how he preferred Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul biryani (that he bought from a Chennai restaurant) over the type of biryani popular in Kolkata and Lucknow and predictably, Twitter went up in flames.

