Woman Fakes Her Death On Social Media, The Reason Will Baffle You

Some people share bizarre posts on social media, which often go viral and leave one wondering about the purpose behind them. In one such instance, an Indonesian woman posted her corpse on social media. Confused right? Well, she played dead in front of the camera and uploaded the photo on her Facebook profile. And the reason behind this bizarre act will surely leave you baffled.

The Indonesian woman staged her death and, as evidence, posted photos of herself as a corpse on social media to avoid paying off her debt. The woman, named Liza Dewi Pramita, had already requested a loan extension due to her inability to repay the money, revealed her creditor. However, as the second deadline was about to pass, her son shared a post of her tragic death on Facebook with pictures of her dead body.

Maya Gunawan, the woman who had lent Liza Dewi Pramita around Rs 22,000, had reportedly agreed to a deadline extension, but Liza did not meet the second deadline, too. Then, on December 11, Maya was shocked to learn that the woman had died. When Liza’s son revealed that she would be interred in Aceh Tamiang, which was unusually far from Maya’s home, she began to doubt everything and decided to thoroughly review the Facebook pictures. She searched the pictures online and discovered that the ones without the woman’s face were just stolen from the internet to fake her demise.

Upon confronting, the son ultimately confessed that the whole thing was staged to avoid paying off the loan. But what’s weird is that even after her son admitted to faking the death, Liza is still reportedly missing, and Maya has not recovered her money yet.

