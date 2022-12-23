Woman Fakes Hitting Daughter, Pet Dog's Reaction Takes The Cake

There are countless videos that demonstrate how dogs and loyalty have grown to be synonymous. You’ve probably seen a lot of videos on social media in which dogs show their devotion to their owners, either by acting emotionally or by defending them from unalarming situations. A particular video showing a pet dog’s undying affection for a young child is spreading smiles online. The video shows how when the dog sees a woman pretending to scold and hit her, he rushes to protect the girl. The video has been shared by a page named Momo cocker spaniel on Instagram.

In the video, a mother appears to be upset and beats her daughter before their pet dog Momo leaps in to save her. Unaware of the trick, the dog encircles the girl’s body with his paws to shield her from the woman’s slaps. In an effort to defend himself, the dog growls at the mother and tries to stop her from reprimanding the girl while she does so. The caption also read, “Sister, I am always there for you”.

The video has garnered over 3 thousand views as of now. Social media users were left in awe after watching the video. One of the users wrote, “This is so so adorable”. Another user wrote, “Dogs are the best. We don’t deserve them”. A third user added, “Oh well done, that dog! If the mother takes the joke too far, hopefully, she won’t punish the dog when she gets bitten”.

Watch the heart-warming video below:

Earlier, a cute video of a dog pleading for its owner to give it love and care while the owner works from home was going viral online. The man in the video is using his computer when his dog jumps up into his lap and gives him a puppy-eyed look. The man continues to work while staring at the dog. When the man looks at the dog again a few seconds later, he plants a kiss, and the dog adorably hugs its owner. The dog’s tail is also seen wagging. “Working from home,” the caption read alongside the video.

The video amassed over 3 million views as of now.

