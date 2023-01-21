Woman Finds Out That Her Husband is Her Third Cousin, TikTok Is Shocked

Family relations can be complex. Sometimes, when you have a large family, you may not be acquainted with all the members. Recently, a woman named Marcella Hill had to pay a heavy price for this. On TikTok, the woman shared her story with “confession” written across the screen. The clip reveals how she found out that her husband is her cousin, while she was pregnant.

Marcella said, “So I’ve never told anyone publicly that I accidentally married my cousin.” She continued that when she was pregnant, she was searching about her family on a site. The Mirror reported that she then found out that she and her husband have the same grandpa and grandma, while going through their family trees.

She further said, “Then we start looking at it and we realise my grandpa is my grandma’s first cousin.” Marcella and her husband proceeded to ask their grandparents to confirm the truth as they were concerned, and then they revealed the truth. Not only were they related, but they had grown up together and were living together as children. She realised she and her husband were third cousins.

Her video was captioned, “Funny story…I accidentally married my cousin. We had no idea our Grandma and Grandpa were 1st cousins. Oop!” The viewers were shocked by her story and were quick to assure Marcela it wasn’t “a huge deal”. One of the users said, “3rd cousins are pretty far removed.”

Another user commented, “That’s far enough apart lol. Crazy coincidence though lol.” To this Marcella responded, “But still weird we share our Great Great Grandma and Grandpa.”

People questioned as to how they did not know about it before their wedding, to which Marcella replied with another video explaining that they had a private courthouse wedding without the presence of any family members.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here