The feeling of receiving a bill that is higher than expected is often dreadful. But imagine getting hit with a £16,000 (over Rs 15 Lakh) water bill and being told it’s not an administrative mistake. That’s exactly what happened to Claire Fitzpatrick from Bridgend, Wales. After a water leak went undetected for months on end, the mum of two was left astonished by the staggering bill. The cosmetic product developer had only moved into her home early last year. Yet by the summer, she saw that the amount she owed to Welsh Water had unexplainably and suddenly shot up into four figures.

Claire Fitzpatrick explained, “I was gobsmacked - they must think I’m operating a waterpark in the back garden,” reported Wales Online. Claire narrated how this unusual event took place. She said, “I first realized something was wrong when I was alerted by my bank about my monthly direct debit having gone up. So I rang Welsh Water and was told my outstanding balance was £3,823.27 (over Rs 3 lakh) - I couldn’t believe it.” She added, “After that, an engineer came round, said he’d been inspecting the area and believed there was leak somewhere. I was then told that they’d had no luck locating it and that my driveway would probably have to be dug up."

That was not the end of her troubles. In fact, it was only the beginning. When Claire returned from a vacation in August, she discovered a sight no one would enjoy seeing after a well-deserved break. A massive hole had been dug outside her property. Despite instructions to dig deeper in blue spray paint nearby, the water company still couldn’t locate the leak. They made two more attempts, but the issue remained unresolved. Meanwhile, Claire was surprised to receive a six-monthly bill for £15,833.11 (approx Rs 15.75 lakh)

Claire Fitzpatrick mentioned that Welsh Water has informed her that if they are unable to locate the leak, she will have to bear the cost of hiring a private contractor to do so. At the moment, her account has been frozen until a decision is made regarding the next course of action, and there have even been discussions about a payment plan. Claire expressed disbelief at the idea of paying back almost £16,000, stating that she cannot afford it.

Wales Online also reported that according to a Dwr Cymru Welsh Water representative, they are aware of the leak at Claire’s property and have found that the leak was not on their pipework, but rather on the property’s internal pipework. They have tried to assist her as a goodwill gesture, but claim that Claire is responsible for leaks on internal pipework. They went on to mention that the company is still in contact with Claire to advise on steps to resolve the issue, and they have explained that once the repair is complete, they will apply an allowance to her account in the event of internal leaks.

