According to Hindu mythology, once Lord Shiva asked Ganesha and Kartikeya to circle the world three times, to see who was the fastest. While Kartikeya jumped in to participate in the competition, Ganesha, known for his intelligence and wit, had other plans. Instead of circling the Earth, he circled his parents three times, symbolizing that they were his world. Seems like Ganesha’s teaching has resonated with this woman. To show that her parents were her “world”, the woman surprised her mother and father with a huge life-size portrait of them. The heartwarming video has rightfully tugged at the hearts of many, making it instantly viral.

The now-viral clip was dropped on Instagram by a user named Sreelakshmi on February 11. The emotional video opens with the woman, unboxing a massive rectangular structure, wrapped in white tape and cover. “I decided to show my parents what my world looks like” read the textual layout embedded in the clip. The young girl continues unwrapping the present using scissors.

The clip also indicated that she had not revealed to her parents that the gift was for them. Seeing his daughter struggle with the unpacking, the woman’s father, lends a helping hand. After a long time, the father was finally able to remove the white paper covering the portrait. As soon as he pulled out the cover, there emerged a mesmerising and colourful portrait of the woman’s mum and dad.

From the lovely expressions of the woman’s parents, it appeared that they got the best surprise of their lives. Upon the portrait reveal, the dad clapped his hands in joy, admiring the painting, and kissed his daughter on the cheek. Meanwhile, the mother, got a tad bit emotional, crying happy tears. “So, this portrait is what my world looks like,” read the text embed. The happy family then posed together for a precious click.

Expressing her gratitude for the amazing work of art the woman thanked the company Paper Vapors in the caption. She wrote, “For me, god only exists in the form of my parents. A million thanks to Paper Vapors who helped me with the vision I had of gifting my parents a life-like portrait. It is not anything as I expected, it is so much more.”

The video was quick to grab the attention of social media users. “That kiss is really precious just keep it,” noted one user. “Why did I have tears at the end?” commented a second emotional individual. “We need these types of people in our generation,” quipped another. Others went all hearts in the comments.

So far, the visual clip has garnered over 2.5 million views on Instagram. Did this video make your eyes well up too?

