Woman Gives Fake House Key to 'Nosy' Mother-in-law, Find Out What Happens Next

A woman got embroiled in a one-of-a-kind family drama after giving her mother-in-law a fake house key. The 34-year-old woman and her husband had just bought a brand-new house. Her mother-in-law, who was nosy and had no respect for the couples’ space, insisted on having a key to their house in case of emergency. However, the woman was reluctant to give her one because she previously had one for their old apartments and had walked in on the couples’ intimate moments twice.

So, the woman decided to give her mother-in-law a fake key to appease her. The woman who had become tired of the frequent pressure from her mother-in-law not only gave the bogus key but also witnessed the mother’s smug expression upon receiving the key. However, during their Christmas dinner, it was discovered that the mother had broken her promise and had attempted to enter the house while the couple was away and there was no emergency.

The bogus key caused a lot of drama and tantrums, with the mother-in-law having a pretty loud meltdown that could have been heard by the neighbours.

The woman went on to explain the entire situation on a Sub Reddit where the awkward dinner turned into a fight between the couple with the husband lashing out for manipulating, humiliating and exposing his mother. He demanded an apology from his mother for her childish behaviour and also for ruining their Christmas dinner for the entire family.

One Reddit user commented, “You vow to hold your spouse above all others when you get married. He’s breaking his vows.” Another user commented, “All of this is true. Plus he’s absolutely going to rush a real key over to mommy dearest as soon as he can.”

“I would technically say the mom exposed herself lol,” read one of the comments.

In an update, the woman also thanked Reddit users for their support and mentioned that her husband had lashed against her for talking about their domestic strife online.

