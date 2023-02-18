A nightmarish incident took place on an Aeroflot flight that departed from Stavropol to Moscow when a Russian woman undressed herself to protest against the crew for not letting her smoke. She reportedly also bit a flight attendant and yelled at her fellow passengers that they were all going to die, as per The Mirror. Identified to be Anzhelika Moskvitina, the woman seemingly locked herself in the lavatory to smoke. The 49-year-old who was suspected to be intoxicated bared her chest in front of other passengers.

When a flight attendant intervened to pacify Moskvitina, she seemingly bit him so hard that he had to seek medical attention upon landing. Footage of the incident that emerged online showed Moskvitina arguing with the flight crew while standing in front of the emergency exit. The video records a conversation between the woman and a female stewardess who warns her about violating behavior roles. “Lady, take a seat and get dressed. Where are your clothes? Do you understand you’re violating the behavior rules on the plane? There are children here. Respect them at least,” said the stewardess. The seemingly drunk woman stated that she respects children before expressing her desire to visit the cockpit. “I understand I’ll go to the mental hospital or a prison. But I want to go to the cockpit,” said Moskvitina. The argument heats up more when the lady asserts, “kill me, but I will smoke."

The clip also captures a crew member trying to cover the lady’s bared chest, but the latter protested her to go away. In the end, reportedly the bitten crew member appears with a plastic zip tie to subdue the Russian woman, who shrieks “leave me alone.” The report suggests that the onboard passengers and crew members had to resort to cuffing the lady to put her bra back on. When the plane arrived in Moscow, the lady was immediately detained by police.

In a statement released by the airline, Aeroflot claimed that Moskvitina was allegedly in an inadequate state and ended up grossly violating behavioural conduct during the flight. “Due to the passenger’s destructive behavior, the aircraft commander decided to use a means of restraint on her,” Aeroflot stated. The woman may face criminal charges for disrupting peace with her unruly antics in the sky.

