Woman Grooves to Telugu Hit 'Ra Ra Reddy' With Korean Mother-in-law

The power of music is such that it transcends cultures and unites people across borders. Take a look at the video that has been sparking a craze on social media lately. Social media user Dasom Her, enthusiastically grooved to the tunes of Lipsika and Aditya Iyengar’s wildly famous song Ra Ra Reddy I Am Ready along with her Korean mother-in-law, Jungyi Lee.

In the video, which was posted a while ago, one can see the woman and her mother-in-law in pink and blue hanboks respectively. Along with the video, Dasom articulated an adorable note for her mother, which read, “No matter how dark this world gets, we will conquer it with love. Love always wins! Love always! This song, this dance, this moment with my mother, everything keeps me going! My love to you! I hope you also keep going! We are here for one another!”

The clip has garnered massive engagement ever since it was posted. It has obtained over seventy-two thousand likes and eight lakh views. Internet users did not take a back seat while showering the comment section with compliments.

One Instagram user wrote, “Looks like you two really enjoying the dance so much. I loved it. Lots of love to mom and u.” Another user penned, “I know no one can stand like that after hearing our Telugu music, that’s really magic everyone will react to the beats” A third user commented, “Wow! Absolutely beautiful dancing. Stay happy and blessed everyone.” Meanwhile, some Instagrammers also complimented the duo for their outfit. One of them wrote, “Daebak!!! Really loved it didi! Auntyji and you both are looking cool in hanbok! Loved it and as I am a Bengali, I want to say one thing (Oshadharon khub bhalo hoyeche) Well I just want to try hanbok once Josimhae. saranghae.”

Dasom enjoys a fan following of over fifty-four thousand people on her Instagram handle. She often posts captivating content with her mother-in-law.

