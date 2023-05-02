Woman Indicted For Selling Stolen Foetuses And Hearts Online

A woman named Candace Chapman Scott, who used to work at Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in the US, has been accused of selling body parts of corpses to a man on Facebook and earning around $10,975 (approximately Rs 8.9 lakh) from the illegal trade. Scott’s responsibilities included transporting, cremating, and embalming remains. The University of Arkansas Medical Services would send the corpses to the funeral home after students had completed their studies. According to reports, Scott allegedly stole the body parts from the corpses used for medical studies and sold them to Jeremy Lee Pauley, who she met on a social media group called ‘oddities.’

As per the Daily Mail report, the federal court indictment has disclosed that Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling at least 20 boxes of body parts. It’s reported that Scott interacted with the buyer on Facebook and asked, “Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully intact, embalmed brain?” in her first message. The communication between the two continued for nine months, during which they exchanged various body parts, including a fetus. The indictment alleges that Scott offered a discount on the fetus, citing that it wasn’t in great shape. The alleged transactions are illegal and unethical, and the accused could face serious legal consequences.

A text exchange from December 2021, also indicates Scott offered “2 brains, 3 hearts, 1 lung” among numerous other parts to the online buyer. She allegedly made $10,975 (approximately Rs 8.97 lakh) in 16 separate PayPal payments. Scott has reportedly pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of criminal charges which include mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, among others. She currently remains behind bars until her next bail hearing.

Previously, a funeral home owner, Megan Hess, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for allegedly dissecting 560 corpses and selling their body parts without permission, as per Guardian. The 46-year-old allegedly operated a funeral home namely Sunset Mesa and a body parts entity Donor Services from the same building located in Montrose in Colorado.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here