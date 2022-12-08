Woman Jailed For 4 Years For Setting Her Rented House On Fire

We often hear stories of revenge and betrayals, some of which are bizarre and over-the-top. In one such incident, a 25-year-old mother of three was sentenced to imprisonment for four years. Why? She deliberately tried to burn down her house after receiving an eviction notice. Her tenant served her a notice, as she was unable to pay rent and kept the property in poor condition.

The woman, named Jordaine Liddle, reportedly went to a friend’s house nearby — while the flames tore through her house on May 6, while the neighbours slept. She also returned 13 times, while the house was set on fire. When a neighbour noticed her erratic behaviour and asked if she had made a call for help, Jordaine lied and told them that she had contacted the fire brigade and that it was a friend’s house.

She also said that her friend might also be inside the burning house, so they ran in to try and help. The emergency crew responded, but Jordaine gave them a false name and date of birth.

However, forensic experts revealed that she used a lighter to set fire to the sofa, clothes and bedroom carpet. She also claimed during the investigation that her friend may have gotten into her house through a broken window to start the fire.

According to Metro UK, prosecutor Peter Malone had stated that the reason for the termination notice was rent arrears, damage to her mid-terraced property, rubbish being left in the gardens and not keeping the front and back of the property clean and sanitised.

Her defending lawyer told the court that she accepted that her behaviour was chaotic and stupid, but now she wants to keep herself fit and well to be a good mother to her children.

The recorder, Peter Wright KC, said that Jordaine lied at the scene but it was obvious she was involved in the setting of that fire as she had a soot-blackened complexion. “‘This was a mid-terraced property occupied on both sides and it was obvious to anyone there was a risk of causing serious physical harm – even to someone as intoxicated as you,” he added.

The Manchester Crown Court then announced her imprisonment.

