Woman Marries Man She Sent To Jail While Working As His Caseworker

Renowned singer Rihanna, in one of her hit numbers, said: “We found love in a hopeless place." It seems this phrase was particularly meant for Marisa Marie, who found love in a place completely devoid of hope for many — a prison. We get to hear about so many mushy love stories, but this is indeed a unique one. Marisa fell in love with and married the very man she had sent behind bars.

According to a report in The Sun, Marisa spoke about her unconventional love story on TikTok. She said that during her time working as a caseworker, she sent her now-husband behind bars for a year. He was just 17 at the time he was sentenced, while Marie was 24. Being a caseworker, they had to meet often while he was in jail — but the feelings developed much later, according to Marisa.

It was after serving a year’s sentence and leaving prison that the two continued to keep in touch and ultimately fell in love. Marisa was married to her first husband then. But then she shared that she divorced her first husband, sold her home and married the very man she sent to prison, to begin a new life.

The couple’s first child is now due, according to Marisa, who said that she now works as a salon employee. Marisa revealed her due date is early December, as she shared the good news on her TikTok profile in a series of dance videos. Marisa further shared that she does receive some negative feedback due to the unusual circumstances in which she met her husband and their age gap — but she has also made videos lashing out at her haters, and said that she doesn’t care about it.

