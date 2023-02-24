A woman from Atlanta has proved that nothing can stop a person with sheer dedication to achieve their goal or follow their passion, even if they are wheelchair-bound. Renee Bruns, a woman whose medical condition made her dependent on a wheelchair, holds the Guinness World Record for the most countries visited in one year. Hailing from Georgia’s Atlanta, Bruns visited 55 countries and created the world record on January 28, 2022. Now, a year later, she has finally received her official certificate for creating the world record. Renee Bruns shared a smiling photograph of herself alongside the Guinness certificate, informing her followers that she received it via mail.

“Got this in the mail today! It’s official,” Bruns wrote in the caption segment. Guinness suggests that she was merely five when she recognized her passion for globetrotting during her first plane ride to New York. A burning passion for experiencing the world cultivated in her heart and she continues to pursue it despite her health issues. “The unimaginable is possible,” is what Bruns aims to prove and inspire others through her story.

Reacting to her post, a barrage of internet users flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for Renee Bruns. A user, who shares the same passion as Bruns, wrote, “You make me so happy! I was in a wheelchair for years after brain surgery. I started traveling again two years ago. I do it on foot despite difficulties and use public transportation. It’s very difficult and intimidating sometimes, but it’s so much better than laying in bed out of fear. Thank you for being brave and strong!” Another commented, “Amazing! Give us your top countries!” One more joined, “Well done! And keep traveling.”

Bruns began using a wheelchair at the age of seven but that did not stop her love for traveling. According to a report by CNN, she was diagnosed with diastrophic dwarfism, a medical condition that affects bone and cartilage development at the age of 16. Bruns deems her disability as a silver lining to watch the world from a different perspective. She worked as an insurance executive but after suffering what she called a “burnout”, she dedicated a year to “intense full-on travel,” stated the report.

She has travelled to about 117 countries including Peru, Cambodia, Turkey, Kenya, and many more. Out of the 195 UN-recognised countries, she hopes to visit the remaining 78 destinations in the next decade.

