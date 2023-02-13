CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman Orders Oral B Electric Toothbrush Worth Rs 12K from Amazon, Gets MDH Masala Delivered
2-MIN READ

Woman Orders Oral B Electric Toothbrush Worth Rs 12K from Amazon, Gets MDH Masala Delivered

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 12:22 IST

Delhi, India

Recently, a woman ordered an electric toothbrush on the Amazon online store but received a bunch of spices instead. This made her post about the grievance on social media.

Several cases of people being duped by online sellers have surfaced online where customers have complained of receiving wrong or fake products via delivery apps. One such thing recently happened with a woman who ordered an electric toothbrush on the Amazon online store but received a bunch of spices instead. That’s not even close! This made her post about the grievance on social media which made others raise their own complaints about the Amazon website.

Twitter user, @badassflowerbby, revealed that her mother ordered an Oral-B electric toothbrush worth ₹12K but got four boxes of MDH Chat Masala delivered. She also mentioned the name of the seller and posted a screengrab that showed several complaints against them since January 2022. The lady further stated that her mother placed a ‘Cash on Delivery’ order and found it suspiciously light which made her open it before handing over the money to the delivery executive. Though she was saved from the seller’s deceptive action, she pointed out Amazon for allowing such vendors to continue selling on the online app.

“Dear (Amazon), why haven’t you removed a seller who’s been scamming buyers for over a year? My mom ordered an Oral-B electric toothbrush worth ₹12k, and received 4 boxes of MDH Chat Masala instead! Turns out seller MEPLTD has done this to dozens of customers since Jan 2022,” read the opening lines of her Twitter thread. Another user took to the comment section and highlighted, “Amazon is very slow to respond to such complaints. I’d ordered the Apple Pencil a year ago and got chopped wire bits + a ball point pen instead. Went to reviews and saw the seller had sent the EXACT same wires to a few other complainants before me. Shows the inaction.”

Earlier, a US man ordered a simple t-shirt through an online website but received the ‘World’s Weirdest Tee’ instead. The t-shirt he received had one long and one short sleeve that gave it a completely bizarre twist.

