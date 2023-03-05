Woman Questions The Concept of Schools Requiring Students to Wear White Uniforms, Starts Discussion

Remember going to school on a Friday? For most Indian students, it means dressing up in their white school uniform and heading to school. For those who didn’t understand, many schools required their students to wear a special white uniform on Fridays. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Ria Chopra took to the micro-blogging app and shared the ordeal that students had to go through every Friday. “In my school, our Friday uniform was a white skirt. And every Friday there would be girls in the washroom checking their skirts for period stains or trying to wash them off," she wrote.

She further mentioned how people never questioned the “necessity of the white skirts" speaks to how women are taught to “just accept and deal with such inconveniences." “But really, if your school goes above primary level then you have students who menstruate and you need to take them into account," she further wrote.

“This is really the only valid concern we should have about uniforms – the comfort of the child. Imagine kids have to go to the washroom twice, thrice, more times in the day to check if they’re staining. Is this not interrupting their education?" she further mentioned. Here is the viral thread:

In my school, our Friday uniform was a white skirt. And every Friday there would be girls in the washroom checking their skirts for period stains or trying to wash them off. I mentioned this to a friend today, and he asked why schools have white skirts at all and… yeah, why? — Ria Chopra 🐍 (@riachops) March 4, 2023

And instead we impose random other dress codes on them – hair length, nails, even bra policing – while not accomodating their most basic needs.Even adults on their periods avoid wearing white skirts/pants, so why should minors have to do it? Just keep black uniforms! EASY. — Ria Chopra 🐍 (@riachops) March 4, 2023

Most seem to agree with Ria and the Twitter thread has started a discussion online. “one of my classmate in class 6 got her period on a Saturday, her whole skirt was drenched in blood and she was so ashamed by that until one of her parent came to take her back home… experiences like this affect young girls GREATLY," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “seriously. We had navy blue pinafores, and even then period stains were right there. The school didn’t help either, you had to rely on a kind friend who would lend you their cardigan to tie around waist."

One Twitter user wrote, “We used to have the same routine on Saturdays when it used to be ‘all white’ uniforms I think the school ppl had watched too many ad films about sanitary napkins where women jump about in tight fitted white pants during their periods I was like, who hs the energy for this!"

Here are a few responses:

in 11th, I stained my white salwar pretty badly. during that time I used to go to coaching directly from school and used to keep an extra pair of clothes so got saved but that still haunts me.— humsuffer (@TejaswiniGurram) March 4, 2023

I am actually grateful and happy that after my 8th standard the school uniform was changed for everyone even kids they changed it to shirt and pant for boys and kurti and pant for girls on Saturdays the only thing different was a house tee with the same black pant. Now I know why— Dumdum// (@chaiplease_) March 5, 2023

My school had white skirt on all days throughout summer. A lot of needless shame and discomfort attached to a lot of young girls' formative experiences of menstruation— kya karoge jaan ke (@deadykimeow) March 4, 2023

it’s sad to see many sharing their experience about white skirt incident. thankfully, i studied in a girls school, so it was more easy to talk, discuss and help each other out. we even had pads made available to everyone for free in our medical room.— ℤ. (@Jbeingsilly) March 5, 2023

We had a white skirt as our sports uniform. They later changed it to blue track pants and t-shirt instead. I am so glad that they did because getting period stains on a white skirt makes me anxious even today, I don't think teenage me would have been able to deal with it.— D. (@ayeintern) March 5, 2023

What is your take on the same?

