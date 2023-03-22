The biggest nightmare for anyone enthusiastic about capturing their memories in photos is losing them without a backup. This is precisely what happened to Coral Amayi when she dropped her digital camera into the Animas River, Colorado 13 years ago. Talking about the story of the 13 years journey, Coral shared on a Facebook post, that her waterproof digital camera was lost while tubing. “I got chundered at Smelter rapid and my camera was gone. The cable that attached it to my neck and its floatation device had broken.” How did she end up finding it? “Recently a guy found it and was able to recover the photos of the SD card and then he posted about the pics he found on a Durango online garage sale group on Facebook. The recent photos on the card were taken at my BFF Holly Estelle’s bridal shower and wedding to Jimmy Steel Steel.”

Since the couple had grown up in Durango and still lived there several people began tagging them. A friend of Coral Amayi tagged her. Not only did he remember her losing the camera and saw her in one of the photos. When Fox news contacted them to cover the story, Coral found that the camera traveled 1.2 miles downriver in 13 years.

Social media users were thrilled that Coral Amayi was able to get her treasured memories back. One user even mentioned that this is great PR for OM System, the company that had made the digital camera. “Amazing story! glad you get those memories back,” wrote a user.

“So cool! Glad your photos are back!” read another comment.

Another user shared a similar incident. They wrote, “This happened recently in Austin to a guy who lost his drone. Someone found it 8 years later in the greenbelt near a creek and we put the word out on Facebook. After about 24 hours someone recognized him in the photos and we were able to get it back to him. He was so excited. How fun for you and everyone to get those memories back. Enjoy!”

The camera was discovered by an angler in Colorado while fishing in the Animas River. Spencer Greiner spotted something poking out of the sand at the bottom of the shallow water. As he got closer, he realized it was a camera, and upon further inspection, he found out it had been submerged for a whopping 13 years, reported KDVR-TV.

Despite its rough condition, Greiner was curious to see what, if anything, was on the device. When he opened the camera’s memory card compartment, water rushed out, leading him to believe there was no chance of it working. But to his surprise, after plugging it into his computer, the camera read the memory card immediately. It contained a treasure trove of photos, including images of a bachelorette party, a wedding, and a tubing trip. Excited by the discovery, Greiner posted some of the photos to a Durango community Facebook group, where members quickly recognized themselves in the pictures.

