Romantic relationships are based on trust and loyalty. Love is not enough to spend the rest of your life with your partner. It is important to be loyal to each other. But relationships often break due to one of the partners resorting to cheating, whatever the reason it might be for. One such incident came to light on Reddit, where an anonymous woman posted the story of ‘nuclear revenge.’ She found out that her boyfriend (Joe) of five years was cheating on her with a married woman.

The anonymous user detailed how she publicly humiliated her ex-partner. She captioned her post, “My ex cheated with a married woman, so I turned a pic of them into an ad.” She further explained in the post, “I tried to get us into counselling, but I was the only one who went. The counsellor kept suggesting we talk and do things together. He’d go and do these things with this co-worker couple. Eventually, he started just hanging out with the wife (Karen), not the husband (Patrick), and it didn’t take long for me to catch on that there was cheating, so I left and moved out.”

She further revealed that she worked at a gym; Joe and Karen used to work out together regularly there. She then took a photo of them “showing a little PDA” and posted it for the gym’s Valentine’s Day couples special, and made it an ad to run locally.

“Well, Patrick saw the ad. He showed up at my Joe’s house, raising hell, dumping Karen’s stuff out of the back of his truck into Joe’s lawn and telling him that he could keep her,” she revealed. The woman also said that Joe and Karen would be losing their jobs as their boss was unhappy with the whole fiasco; and since he was also Joe’s landlord, he lost his house.

Joe texted the woman (her ex) if he could stay in her spare bedroom, not realising that she was the one to have put up the ad. She left him on read.

