Who knew calling in sick would be a risky gamble? A woman found out she was being sacked after she called in sick on a Monday morning. Celine Thorley was told not to let “her employer down on Monday” after she finished her shift the week before. The woman had been working for Christian Donnelly for four years, at the Acute Barbers in the Cardiff University student union. Celine had a weekend house party, which her employer knew about and told her “don’t let me down on Monday." When Celine had a “physical impairment” from menorrhagia, she decided to take a day off, not thinking much of it.

According to the Mirror, dropping her employer a text, Celine wrote, “Hey Chris I know you’re going to be mad at me but I can’t make it to work sorry I really didn’t think I was going to be this bad I’m not well at all I was a mess yesterday and I’ve woke up this morning and was sick straight away. I really thought I was going to be okay today… my stomach is killing me and I’m all shaky… I really can’t get out of bed Chris. I’m so sorry!"

She got a response: “After four years of phoning in sick on Mondays, because you’d had a good weekend, I can do what I like, trust me… I’ve kept that shop open just to keep you on a wage… Don’t come in and you’re gone."

Celine warned she would take him to a tribunal. Her employer’s response was to bring it on. Christian had let her know that she had all her warnings and that she can go ahead with the legal procedures. When they did end up in court, Christian told the judge that there was a “pattern" of her calling in sick on Mondays. According to him, in her first year alone she had more time off than her colleagues combined. He also noted that the sick days almost always followed weekends. Christian also claimed that she had 17 days of Monday/Tuesday absences. To add to that she took 10 days off to recover from a burn.

On the other hand, Celine claimed that her mother-in-law took the day off work to look after her because she was in “severe pain". She also claimed that the number of absences was “not as bad" as her employer was painting it to be. Though she could not say how often she needed time off, it was due to her menorrhagia issues, and suspected it may have been “every month or every other month".

Celine also revealed that she had a condition called endometriosis. It can cause crippling pelvic pain. Celine did not receive a formal diagnosis because she was on a waiting list to be seen by a gynaecologist. It was also revealed that there was no referral letter in her medical records.

Judge Roseanne Russell upheld the claim of unfair dismissal. She said Christian Donnelly had not given formal warnings. This incident took place after Celine Thorley hosted a Halloween house party on the last weekend of October 2021. Additionally, the employer was asked to pay a total of £3,453 (over Rs 3 Lakh) after ruling she was genuinely ill and he failed to give her a formal warning.

