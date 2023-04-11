Woman Sent Husband To Shop Because He Had Too Many Blue Shirts, He Returns With More

There is one colour that we can’t get enough of. We end up reaching out for the same shade while shopping and fill our cupboard with clothes of the similar hue. A hilarious case of people’s obsession with colours, in this case blue, came to light recently. A woman tried to upgrade her husband’s wardrobe and sent him shopping, hoping that he would buy clothes. She was stunned when her husband returned home, with not on but four new blue shirts in his bag. Relatable, right?

A Twitter user named Divya Sharma shared a picture on her timeline which shows four shirts in different shades of blue. Divya’s husband bought two shirts in checkered print, one formal shirt and a collared T-shirt, all in the same colour. The image is guaranteed to make you laugh out loud.

While sharing the pictures, Divya revealed that she had continuously nagged her husband about having too many blue shirts. Later, her husband went shopping by himself and returned with more blue shirts. Divya wrote in the caption, “Husband went to shop alone as I have been nagging that his wardrobe is full of blue shirts. He comes back with these…”

In no time, the comments section with users giving interesting perspectives about the colour. Many users gave reasons why Divya’s husband chose blue. One person commented, “Why blue? Intelligence, infinity, serenity, creativity, stability, wisdom, imaginative, trust, loyalty, spirituality. The ‘complete man’ wears blue blue blue & blue only.”

A few reasoned that going for the same colour clothes is a better option. “Same colour shirt, he is avoiding decision fatigue. Wear the same clothes daily no need to decide. You make a process, save time and energy,” one account wrote.

Some quipped that Divya’s husband could be colour blind. “Happened with me, turns out I am colour blind. Get him checked.”

A user suggested that men should not be left alone to shop.

A user tried explaining why people prefer blue clothes. “It’s about decency and good looks. Blue looks Gd and it is far easier to find decent shades in blue than any other colours. So, it’s easy to shop, instantly can decide to go with blue," the reply read.

So far, the picture has been viewed more than 6.35 lakh times. Do you also find the post relatable?

