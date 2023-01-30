Several companies have been laying off their employees on a large scale. Every other day, there is news of people being fired. From a caring daughter to a married couple, no one has been spared when it comes to big organisation sacking workers due to varied reasons. Amidst such lay-offs, a woman happily shared how she received a job offer three days after being fired and her inspiring story has made the internet feel good about her positive situation.

Twitter user, babyCourtfits, gave a ‘Life update’ about her job offer that she received just three days after being fired from the earlier organisation. An attorney by profession, she couldn’t be happier to announce that her new job paid her 50% more, gave her a ‘Work From Home’ option, and also provided more ‘Paid Time Off’ as compared to her old job. “Life update: I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Adding to her tweet, she revealed how backing oneself during the toughest time is important to come back stronger. After all, not everyone is as optimistic as she’s been, which taught a crucial lesson to all those who badly needed it during this period of mass layoffs. “This is a reminder to always back yourself. Never let the opinions of others make you question who you are or should be. (I’m saying this after letting myself wallow in self pity for several days)” read her tweet.

Soon, netizens started flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages for her and inquired how she got the opportunity at such a fast pace to which she replied, “Just super fast process! My resume was submitted on the day I was fired. And I did three rounds of interviews in three days.” They even lauded her courage to accept her rejection and move on without having wasted time questioning her own abilities.

Tweeples also shared their related instances as one of them commented, “congrats!! i quit my job last month because i just had enough of my toxic workplace that tells me i don’t deserve more than what i already got from that company. but i got job offers from big companies that are willing to pay me more. don’t settle for less.” Another one said, “ had a similar thing happen a while back (though it took more than a few days to land the better job). Sometimes it feels like the universe is stepping in to tell you that you need to be elsewhere. I wouldn’t have gone looking if I hadn’t been outta work.”

