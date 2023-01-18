Woman Shares 'Wholesome' Encounter at Bangalore Airport With One of The Staff Members

In what comes as a happy instance, Twitter user Amanda shared how she had a wholesome encounter at Bangalore airport. We see a lot of airport stories emerging these days. However, this one will melt your heart. Amanda shared that in one of the women’s washrooms at the Bangalore airport, there’s this staff person who very sweetly wishes every person leaving the washroom, “Happy journey!"

“Always makes my journey very happy, indeed," she wrote in her tweet. To everyone’s surprise, many people on Twitter have had an encounter with this person. The tweet, since uploaded has gone viral and gathered over 40K views. Have a look:

In one of the women's washrooms at the Bangalore airport, there's this staff person who very sweetly wishes every person leaving the washroom, "Happy journey!" Always makes my journey very happy, indeed. ☺️— Amanda (@BeingAnda) January 17, 2023

“Yes!! I’ve often meet one Akka at the washroom near the baggage claim at B’luru airport. Her ‘happy journey’ ironically has always been sort of a warm welcome into Bengaluru," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I wonder if she has ever taken a flight journey? Maybe she dreams to see her city from the skies or fly over the ocean. Need more details so that the Internet can facilitate the same."

One Twitter user wrote, “Happens in the men’s washroom too. I have also seen some staff who even pull off tissues and wait till we wash hands. That is a little overwhelming tbh."

Here are a few responses:

OMG IK HER shes so sweet https://t.co/X4Ed1OQCEe— #1 kanae kanai kinnie (@clusterbl) January 18, 2023

Yes. I always make eye contact and tip them. They work so hard. https://t.co/fc1JpapfRm— Preeti Shenoy (@preetishenoy) January 18, 2023

A very @BLRAirport thing! And the greeting is very genuine. Not just for tips. https://t.co/9U8UmgTBqy— Loveleen Arun (@LoveleenArun) January 18, 2023

Have encountered this lovely person! Put a smile to my face https://t.co/Riql7YLLgp— Vaishnavi Deepak (@KindaVaisWoman) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a heartening story emerged and explained how Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport authorities helped Andersen retrieve a lost wristwatch that had immense sentimental value for him. Several others have also come forward with their delightful experiences with airport authorities all across India.

Andersen is the Director and Head of Business Technology Enterprise Solutions at Tryg, an insurance company primarily operating in Europe’s Scandinavian region. In a LinkedIn post, he said that he had accidentally left his watch in one of the X-ray trays at the Bengaluru airport. He only realised that he had misplaced it in the middle of his flight en route to Frankfurt.

