Woman Shows Off Her Engagement Ring on Video Call, Grandma's Reaction is Priceless

Grandparents are a blessing. They make us feel complete. But, one can’t deny the fact that they are the ultimate ‘spoilers’ of the house as they are so keen on fulfilling the desires of their grandchildren by giving them many gifts and surprises. However, this time it was the woman who gave her grandmom an ultimate ‘surprise’. In a viral video, a lady could be seen calling her grandmom to show her the engagement ring but the latter’s reaction wasn’t the way she “planned".

In the video posted by Megan Wilder, she could be spotted video calling her grandmother, who is a nurse. While the clip begins with them gossiping, the woman begins to point out her ring to show it to her grandma who mistook it for a rash or bump. As the old lady tried to diagnose it, she couldn’t get what it was and was unable to find anything. When asked if she can see the thing on her video, the elderly woman asked her to take a picture and send it to her via text so she could enlarge it. However, to put an end to the surprise, the lady asked her grandmom if she could see anything on her ‘ring’ finger which made her go “Oh, God.."

The duo then burst out laughing looking at the grandmom’s concern and her inability to spot the ring. In the meantime, the video garnered over 54K views on the social media platform. The clip won hearts of the online users who couldn’t stop admiring the sweet moment and the adorable bond between the two.

“Announcing my engagement to my grandmother did not go as planned,” read the caption of the Instagram reel.

The users who loved the grandma’s reactions stated, “Aww she is the sweetest. She just wanted to help you so badly she didn’t even notice the ring! Congrats”. Another one commented, “MEGAN HAHAHHA omg this is killing me, she was trying so hard to help”. “She was in nurse mode!!! So cute! Congrats!” remarked the third user.

Recently, another video of a girl surprising her best friends by showing them her engagement ring went viral on the internet.

The clip captured her best friends’ ‘varied’ reactions as she showed off her ring on the video call. However, the caption revealed that wasn’t engaged in real life.

