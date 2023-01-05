Woman Spends Rs 7 Lakh to 'Fix' Her Cat, Realises the Pet is Just 'Weird'

Pet parents will do anything in their power to make sure their furry companion is well and thriving. When a 23-year-old, Salford music student Abigail Laker, decided to give Moose a forever home, she was not expecting a huge vet bill. As with any new pet parents Abigail was thrilled to have Moose but soon noticed the cat’s odd behavior. Naturally, it raised some worries. According to Ladbible, Moose’s veterinarian noticed a peculiar behaviour surrounding the feline’s breathing pattern. Abigail, having spent her time around dogs, never thought much of Moose panting. Yet the vet told her to keep an eye on it. Sometimes the feline would breathe 80 times a minute, as opposed to cats usually taking 15 to 30 breaths per minute.

Ladbible quoted Abigail as saying “At first I didn’t realize there was a problem. I took her to the vet to get spayed and the vet noticed that she would breathe fast so they asked me if she usually did that as it could be something serious.” She added, “They told me they would do some investigating as they didn’t want to put her under if there was a problem. I just thought it was normal as I have had cats before but Moose is my first cat since moving out.”

Abigail did everything to make sure Moose was alright. The cat even racked up a bill of AUD$12,500 (about ₹7 lakh) going through several tests over a period of a few months. The verdict was finally out. Moose was diagnosed with something relatable to so many. The feline was just a tad bit weird.

Meanwhile, Moose is not the only one who is up to some weird shenanigans. A hilarious clip shared on Twitter, introduced the social media with a peeping cat. This feline had a habit of popping its head out of a hole in a wooden ceiling. The adorable furry companion also chewed away at the wooden chunks, presumably trying to claw its way out from the hole.

On this week's edition of cats are d**ks…😂😂 pic.twitter.com/h6tUiRIQte— LADbible (@ladbible) October 11, 2022

What do you think of these cat companions?

