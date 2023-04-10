Woman Trains Dog To Perform Tricks Written On Cards, Internet Is Mighty Impressed

Brace yourself for some paw-some tricks and a dog’s card “reading” abilities. A video of a talented dog performing tricks written on cards is making rounds on social media, and it’s too cute to handle. The video, posted on Instagram, shows how the dog looks at different cards and executes the tricks written on them flawlessly. And the best part? The dog’s owner is a teacher who’s determined to have her canine companion read chapter books in no time. In a hilarious caption, the woman joked, “I’ll have her reading chapter books in no time!" But don’t worry, the trick is all in the positioning of the card, and no one is trying to fool anyone into thinking the dog is reading words. It’s just a fun and adorable trick that has everyone talking. The video also features a text overlay that reads, “What happens when a teacher adopts a dog."

The video has garnered tons of attention on social media, and viewers can’t get enough of the clever canine’s skills. Others shared similar incidents of their own, adding to the adorableness of the clip. “When I was a kid I had pet rats and I decided to try to teach them to read. I wrote “stand” on an index card and held it above their head, and they would stand up to try to nibble the card and I got so excited that it was working,” wrote a user.

Many users had an uncanny resemblance they would not oversee. A user wrote, “This dog reminds me of Max from The Secret Life of Pets.”

“She’s great at sight words… How’s her phonetics?” joked a user.

But this is not the only canine on the internet bringing smiles to people’s faces. A viral video of an adorable golden retriever is a perfect example of how dogs can bring joy even on a bad day. In the video, a building balcony signboard reads, “Call Joy, if you are lucky, then an angel will come," and the camera person shouts out for Joy.

Suddenly, a cute golden retriever appears in the frame and barks in response to the call, possibly its name.

