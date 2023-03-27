Woman Tweets on 'Walking Aimlessly' in Connaught Place And Delhiites Can Relate

Delhi is heaven for all the explorers out there. From painted walls to monuments, an extraordinary culinary experience to strolling around aimlessly, the city is perfect for all those who want to explore. A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘nepobaby’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a few images of Delhi’s Connaught Place area. In the caption she mentioned how she was ‘aimlessly walking’ in the region. “walking aimlessly in cp and only going home when i can’t feel my legs anymore," read the caption.

Along with this, she shared four images of Connaught place. The image showed the white pillars, the iconic Stateman house building and many more. What comes as a surprise was that many people were able to relate hard with the girl. Have a look at the images:

walking aimlessly in cp and only going home when i can't feel my legs anymore pic.twitter.com/L6t7D9D1yN— nepobaby (@belljartrapped) March 26, 2023

“Ahh have done this wayy too many times," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “cp and khan market are literally my comfort places<333 like I’ll never get tired of them." Another person wrote, "Explained my daily courts visits precisely."

This is the way!— jatin (@jatinkrmalik) March 26, 2023

I did the same, last year.Walked till late evening….. manifested good ppl & clothes :p— Iamno_one (@Pan_isnoone) March 26, 2023

been there done that— vibe-av (@stfuvibesyaar) March 26, 2023

I'm doing this soon. Thought about it , now I'm gonna do it! ‍♀️— Shipra Sen (@ShiShares) March 26, 2023

Seems like a good plan— sluggishson (@sluggishson) March 26, 2023

cp is such a vibe ah— Anshika Sachdeva (@anshikas04) March 26, 2023

CP at night hit different < 3— Muskaan Gupta (@muskaangupta_21) March 26, 2023

Ahh have done this wayy too many times :') https://t.co/zyd8dv3WX2— Simran Pandey (@simranpandey97) March 26, 2023

Need to go to cp shaam mei https://t.co/LCCdcYla7t— adi (@notmukesh) March 26, 2023

Best thing ever imo https://t.co/pXl1qdqmkG— Z (@SavageViking42) March 26, 2023

Would you like to take a stroll around CP?

