Artificial intelligence has become the talk of the town ever since the launch of ChatGPT. The chatbot that produces solutions to many queries in the form of text and images has drawn the world to discuss its benefits and drawbacks. Amidst its sudden burst in popularity, users all across the world are testing ChatGPT’s capabilities by assigning the chatbot vivid tasks. In a similar movie, an Instagram user recently asked the AI chatbot to help her construct a ‘polite but passively aggressive and firm’ email to an airline after facing a six-hour delay.

In the video shared by the user, she can be seen recording a room filled with stranded passengers. After experiencing the delay, the woman decided to personally write to the airline about the inconvenience caused by them. But she decided to take help from ChatGpt to draft the email. The video captures her request to the chatbot and its instant reply in the form of a full-fledged letter. “Our flight was delayed 6 hours. I asked ChatGPT to write an email to the airline. This email is actually fire. Great content. Honestly better than I could have written myself. Thanks AI,” the user explains in the clip.

While sharing the video, the user asked, “This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by chat GPT?” Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherie Luo (@cherie.brooke)

While the new technology has impressed many, a section of the internet is also concerned about ChatGPT’s negative impact on the thinking ability of humans. A user commented, “Omg, it is incredible.” Another disagreed, “The human ability to think, articulate and communicate will be lost in the next decade…machines will determine our responses and actions. The repercussions beyond just lost jobs..how can people be amazed at this.” One more joined, “And RIP to human brains and learning.” Meanwhile, a user joked, “Plot twist: The airline reply is also an automated AI response.”

The video has amassed over 2.6 million views and more than fifty-five thousand likes on the photo-sharing application.

This comes at a time when Google has already launched an AI-powered chatbot called Bard to its rival ChatGPT. Previously, even Microsoft made a multi-billion dollar investment to add an AI chatbot to its search engine Bing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here