Woman Uses Period Blood As Facemask, Fertiliser For Plants And To Paint

People adopt various weird self-care practices that are different from the mainstream ones, but have you ever heard of someone using their period blood for skincare? This American woman has revealed that she collects her menstrual blood and wears it as a face mask.

According to a report by the Daily Star, Gina Frances, 28, from New Jersey, US, used to feel “dirty" about her period until a point, just like any other woman. But she somehow turned it around and embraced it by turning it into a face mask. Gina first hid her bleeding from everyone and used birth control to skip her periods. However, when she stopped taking birth control pills, she realised how powerful a woman’s womb is.

She now sees menstrual blood as “nature’s facemask” and even uses it for other purposes, such as fertilising her plants and painting. She said, “For most of my life, I hated my period. I was on birth control for eight years and used it to manipulate my cycle and skip my period. When I finally came off birth control, I didn’t get my period for about a year, and I started going to women’s circles and learning about the womb.”

She added that the majority of women with menstrual cycles feel a bit “disconnected” from their periods and have a “deep-rooted embarrassment” about their monthly menstruation. “When you’re in high school, you hide your sanitary pads and tampons from everyone and that shame continues over time,” shared the 28-year-old.

Gina also suggested that her learnings of the womb transformed her thoughts, and made her realise that periods were a powerful time for women to “slow down” and connect with themselves. According to her, menstrual blood can be used as a fertiliser, as a colour to paint and to exercise self-care.

