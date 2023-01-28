Indian weddings are all about going the extra mile to make the day a grand and unique affair. Months go into planning everything just right. From the decor, food menu, guest list, and scenic backgrounds to the wedding look, everything has to be perfect. Experimenting for the big day is not common. But this bride left the internet stunned after she donned a ‘unique’ hairstyle. Instead of accessorizing her hair with flowers and rhinestones, she chose to adorn her tresses with chocolates and toffees. The unique choice for the hairdo has left the internet amused.

The video, shared on Instagram by Chitras Fashion Studio, shows the bride’s unique hairstyle. Her hair was tied into a thick braid and decorated with chocolates and toffees. In the video, we see popular chocolate brands like Milkybar, Ferrero Rocher, 5 stars and others. For earrings, she wore Mango Bite toffees which complemented her yellow outfit. The video then shows these candies on her jewellery like matha-patti, maang tika and necklace as well. The text on the snippet read, “Wait and watch chocolate hairdo”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chitrasmakeupartist (@_chitras_makeup_artist_28)

The comment section went berserk as they reacted to the video. “Be safe from children. Otherwise, you look nice,” wrote a user while another commented, “Aisi harkate bachpan me karte the ghar-ghar khelte time. Fir bhi fool patto ka banate the . Par ye harkat nahi ki (We used to do such things in the childhood, but still use flowers and leaves. But, we have never attempted anything like this)”.

One user came out in support of the bride and wrote, “Guys, it’s someone’s creativity and talent so we should appreciate it not criticize”.

A few even compared her to internet sensation Uorfi Javed. Taking an apparent dig at the amounts of candies she chose for her look, an Instagram user wrote, “Kitny sweet hai ye(How sweet is she)”. Many users also dropped laugh and smirk emojis in the comments section. The video has amassed social media traction and gained 6.7 million views.

The video is proof that people often go to great lengths to set themselves apart from the rest and pull off a unique look. What do you think of the look?

