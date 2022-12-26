Woman's Reaction to Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj Sitting Beside Her on Flight Goes Viral

Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer behind a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s, was recently released from a prison in Nepal and deported to France. The top court ruled that he should be freed on health grounds, as continuing to keep him in prison would not be in line with his human rights, reported AFP. Sobhraj flew to Doha on Qatar Airways flight QR647, from where he was set to leave for Paris, as per a PTI report.

Sobhraj is the man who inspired the Netflix series ‘The Serpent’. His father was Indian and his mother, Vietnamese. As per some estimates, he murdered nearly 20 people, reported Firstpost. Given this circumstance, a photo of the woman who sat next to him on a Qatar Airways flight has been going viral on Twitter.

That awkward moment when you realise you’re sitting next to a serial killer who claimed at least 30 lives pic.twitter.com/QmgQFdZRsK— Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) December 25, 2022

I would also be looking a little scared if I found out I was seated next to a serial killer on a long haul flight to Paris. #CharlesSobhraj #TheSerpent #BikiniKiller pic.twitter.com/scMICJ6zgW— Mark A. Thomson (@MarkAlanThomson) December 24, 2022

Imagine having to sit next to an actual serial killer for your flight. Would you dare to be this woman?#CharlesSobhraj #serialkiller pic.twitter.com/q44cQJCyLB— #NoNotAgain #NeverAgain (@funnyguy744) December 23, 2022

I feel for these women! Imagine booking a flight and finding out you're sitting next to a serial killer Photo credit: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/43Er1bEBtb — Stuti (@StutiNMishra) December 23, 2022

#french serial killer #serpent #CharlesSobhraj travelling home after being released from prison, the poor woman next to him on the plane! pic.twitter.com/UPce7M6Z4c— James (@ontherightside0) December 24, 2022

As per a PTI report, Sobhraj had wanted to stay in Nepal and requested to be admitted to the Gangalal Hospital for treatment for ten days. However, a division bench of justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Til Prasad Shrestha who had asked the Nepal government to arrange for his repatriation to France concluded that he should be freed as he had already completed 95 per cent of his jail term.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here