Weddings are auspicious occasions that bring families together and for this groom, it became a cause for double celebration when his sister surprised him at the venue. Humans of Bombay shared the video of her surprise entrance on Instagram. The video shows the woman making her way through the crowd to the wedding stage. The woman had left for the United Kingdom to take up a job just days before the wedding date. “I left on the 8th of November & his wedding was on the 26th," the caption posted with the video revealed. However, after consulting her colleagues, the woman decided to attend her brother’s wedding and give him a surprise.

She called her brother up and told him the plan. Because they wanted to surprise their family, the siblings did not inform them of her arrival.

Eager to see her family, the woman found the flight back to India as the “longest flight" of her life. She stayed with the family of a friend and arrived at the wedding just as the groom was about to apply the sindoor to the bride.

“The look on everyone’s face was one I’ll never ever forget. I hugged Sagar & his bride Shivani & stepped down from the stage. I happily sat in the front row & watched him marry the girl of his dreams. I was so glad I could make it. He’s my brother, my best friend & honestly, I’d travel anywhere to be a part of his happiness,” the woman told the Instagram page.

Many social media users were elated to see the happy family reunion. However, there were also some who weren’t amused by the surprise act as they felt the bride was being overshadowed.

One of the users wrote, “Don’t you think it was the bride’s day and your brother’s day and you should not have stolen the limelight and attention they should have got”. Another commented that they felt sorry for the bride and the woman could have chosen a better time for her surprise.

The video has staked up over a million views and still counting.

