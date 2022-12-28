Woman’s Tesla Refuses to Unlock During Icy Winters and Twitter Has Solution

When the chilling weather hits and you have to step out, everyone rushes to the warm safety of their car. But this Tesla owner was stranded out in the cold when her car refused to open up. Not that the car had much choice in the situation. Due to the cold weather conditions, its handle was frozen. The Twitter user shared a clip of herself trying to unlock the car but the handle just would not budge. This is due to the snowstorm that has wreaked havoc in parts of the United States and also affected some areas of Canada. Take a peek here:

While many were sympathising with the Twitter user over her winter struggles, others let her know there were easy features that could solve this problem. A few mentioned that the Tesla app has a feature to unlock the door without the need of using the handles. Others advised her to park her car in a warm garage to avoid such winter hassles. A person wrote, “Handles are not the only problem, right? Window not sliding down when frosted means I couldn’t close the door… I think you’re right Rachel, it’s a design error. They’re fixing it with a work-around, but it starts with an error. I too love the car, but agree with your remark.”

“You sure are getting lots of comments so good on you for that. Welcome to Ontario! If you park your car outside in freezing rain, you have to be prepared to deal with the aftermath. Locks freeze on regular cars too, wipers freeze on windshields, mirrors stick too,” read another tweet.

A user said, “Maybe I’m wrong but I think I saw some time ago that Tesla cars had a system to defrost the exterior of the vehicle.”

Meanwhile, dozens of Canadians tourists found themselves stranded while visiting the Mexican Caribbean coast due to the blizzard hitting the western New York on Tuesday. This was due to flights bound for Canada being canceled.

