Woman’s Twist to Patriarchal Rituals in Sister’s Wedding Inspires Others to Follow the Drill

Indians and their obsession with performing traditional weddings are never-ending. Be it any ritual, it excites us to be a part of everything that makes a complete wedding. Such was the case of a woman who wanted to attend every ritual at her sister’s wedding to ensure that she doesn’t miss out on anything. While some wedding traditions require men and boys of the family to perform the ritual, this lady tweaked the patriarchal customs by practicing all such traditions by herself.

Instagram user, Ria Chopra, revealed how she didn’t let the customs keep women out of space during her sister’s wedding. It was her twist to the patriarchal rituals in the marriage that made her do more than just sit silently in the corner. “The results were some incredibly special and intimate moments that may not have been ‘traditional’ or ‘proper’ but they were right, and they felt right,” wrote Ria. She also stated how she, along with her family, decided to include herself wherever needed.

“From holding the phoolon ki chaddar, to doing the tilak, to the pooja in the phere, we decided to include me wherever we could,” remarked Ria in her IG post. She was lauded by users for her inspiring step to break free from the patriarchal wedding traditions. While the post was shared on May 31, 2022, Ria’s recent tweet proved how her one move inspired others to follow the drill.

Ria’s tweet read, “My sister got married earlier this year & I wrote about how we tweaked the wedding ceremonies to let me do rituals traditionally (patriarchally) done by brothers. Today I got a DM from a friend who saw my story & got inspired to ask for the same at her own sister’s wedding too.” She even shared screenshots of what her friend wrote to her after her own sister’s wedding. “Hi Ria, I never told you. You really inspired me to do the rituals at my sister’s wedding. Even though fam said no at first, knowing that you did it, I knew I can do it too. Then I just had to talk to pandit ji and he agreed. So, really thank you for this as I have created memories that I will cherish forever,” the woman said to Ria.

Netizens couldn’t stop showering love and respect on Ria as one of them said, “This is so beautiful and a great example of how some customs are meant to be broken and reformed! More power and love to both you and your sister!” Another supportive user commented, “Having recently attended a friend’s wedding, I was thinking of the same for my sis’s wedding. Like where do I fit in? This sounds really cool and inspiring!”

Truly, sometimes it’s the little things that matter the most and Ria just proved that right!

