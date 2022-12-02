Women Groove to ‘Saami Saami’ Ahead of Pushpa’s Release in Russia, Video Surfaces Online

Pushpa fever is never-ending! The 2021 Indian-Telugu action drama became an instant hit with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna winning hearts with their iconic performances. Even the songs ‘Srivalli’ and ‘Saami Saami‘ became immensely popular and were spread over Instagram reels throughout. Rashmika Mandanna’s signature step in ‘Saami Saami’ became everyone’s favourite as they started trying the dance moves with all the love and enthusiasm.

Just like that, a group of Russian women took to the streets of the State Historical Museum to dance on ‘Saami Saami’ at the Red Square in Moscow. They grooved on the album song ahead of the film’s release in Russia. Pushpa: The Rise is all set to hit the cinemas on December 8 in Russia. Meanwhile, a video of Russian fans vibing on the song went viral on social media.

Instagram user, Natalia Odegova, posted the Instagram reel where she could be seen dancing with her girl gang on ‘Saami Saami’. In the clip, six women could be spotted wearing winter coats and dancing to the beats of the song which was reportedly a translated version of the original one. Even a small girl adorably shared the stage with the ladies who looked enthusiastic to shake a leg to Pushpa’s popular song.

“Sofia’s best emotions on #saamisaami Dancing with my girls,” read the caption.

“Rashmika Mandanna I am a big fan,” replied a user on the video of Russian girls grooving on South Indian actress’s famous song. “OMG I LOVE THISSS,” wrote another user. One also said, “Beautiful lovely song."

Earlier an Indian girl melted hearts with her energetic performance on ‘Saami Saami’ as her twisties and expressions were wowed by fans who couldn’t stop pouring love on the cute girl. Some even called her “Small Rashmika" as her dance looked so perfectly similar to what the actress did in the original version.

