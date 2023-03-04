Women’s Day 2023 (March 8) is just around the corner and it’s that time of the year when a sudden wave of appreciation for women floods the Internet before dropping off just as abruptly by the end of the day. However, women’s struggle to be taken seriously, no matter what their professional sphere might be, continues all year long. Social media platforms are among the spaces where women have been challenging sexist stereotypes, one of them being “women aren’t funny".

Some of the most popular Instagram influencers today are women. Whether it’s Kusha Kapila or Dolly Singh making relatable videos or ‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ making fun little social commentaries, these influencers are making the space more fun for all of us. Now, there’s certainly a thing or two to be said about Instagram culture and the social and cultural aesthetic that gets pushed on there, but it’s undeniable that these women are witty, funny and talented.

While the battle against patriarchal norms is far from over and the scenario on Instagram is hardly reflective of the on-ground scenario, here are some of the top women influencers who have been bringing cheer and some much-needed light-heartedness.

Aiyyo Shraddha

Shraddha shot to country-wide popularity with a skit about layoffs in a situation when mass layoffs have affected employees across the world.

Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh

Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh are the queens of relatable millennial content. Watching their Reels is a good way to make light of the pesky little conundrums that we face everyday.

Aishwarya Mohanraj

From her wedding content (there’s enough for us to live vicariously) to her obsession with Aditya Roy Kapur that’s totally understandable, Aishwarya is a force to be reckoned with on Instagram.

Trinetra

Trinetra is a doctor, fashionista and an influencer who does a lot of good work to bring to light the joys and struggles of being trans.

Dr Cuterus

Dr Tanaya or Dr ‘Cuterus’ answers all those questions about your body; periods or sex that you might be too shy to ask anyone or questions that a conservative society doesn’t often allow women to ask. That, plus a whole lot of body positivity!

Apart from them, women are making it big on social media with everything from dance, music, makeup to cooking!

