Solo travel used to be very different before smartphones and Google Maps came into the picture. Google Maps may have left the modern atlas gathering dust, but all of us have had nostalgia for the old days before the internet changed the very concept of travel. Twitter boss Elon Musk shared an amusing meme of life before Google Maps. The meme is about two passengers of a four-wheeler finding their way from a map.

“The good old days,” Musk wrote in the caption.

Watch the post here:

The billionaire’s tweet has broken the Internet with over 20 million views. Many users recalled the time when physical maps were used extensively. One user wrote, “The good old days. And if you were lost in a foreign country where you did NOT speak the language, but you had a map, you could find anyone and just point to a location on the map, and they could (also by pointing) help give you directions.”

Another user tweeted, “I sometimes still do this, study a map for maybe 15 minutes, then set it aside and drive using the sun and the time as a compass to navigate. Usually works surprisingly well and I discover tons of roads that no GPS would ever suggest.”

But some users opined that Google Maps and other such services were more convenient. “Ah yes, the good old days of relying on handwritten directions, squinting at road signs, and making unexpected U-turns. Nostalgia is great, but I think I’ll stick with Google Maps for now,” read one tweet.

This is not the first time that Musk has shared a hilarious meme on the microblogging site. Last week, Musk shared a meme about ChatGPT on Twitter. The meme featuring Ben Affleck depicted ChatGPT’s reaction after a long day of having to deal with prompts from humans

Elon Musk on March 28 announced that only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. Furthermore, only verified Twitter accounts will be able to vote in polls.

The Twitter boss suggested that this move will address the problem of advanced AI bot swarms.

