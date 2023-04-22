Wondering How Your Day Would Look Like In A Wes Anderson Film? Click Here

Wes Anderson’s movies are famous for their aesthetics and whimsical characters. Now, the Grand Budapest Hotel director is a favourite on TikTok. Wondering why? TikTok users have a new goal in mind- recreating their day in Wes Anderson style. The videos show people walking in slow motion, symmetrical compositions and creators gazing into the camera with deadpan expressions as the world continues to function around them. If you are curious to see what the videos look like, then you can view a Twitter user’s compilation of the Wes Anderson challenge videos. All we can say is that the creators definitely understood the assignment.

“For anyone who doesn’t have TikTok: there’s a trend at the moment where people are romanticising their lives by editing them like Wes Anderson and it’s honestly so creative and wholesome,” the user wrote while sharing the clips.

For anyone who doesn’t have TikTok: there’s a trend at the moment where people are romanticising their lives by editing them like Wes Anderson and it’s honestly so creative and wholesome Here are a few of my favourite ones — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

The colours in the clips are saturated to give a nostalgic effect, just like Anderson’s films.

Girl on the train pic.twitter.com/SR25LuSzir— Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

And finally, Michael Barrymore just… living his life pic.twitter.com/IfHGkp71Ov— Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

People also put special emphasis on mundane actions, just like the French Dispatch director does.

Man in his wood shop pic.twitter.com/cBRV7sTbTY— Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

Couple has lunch at Honest Burgers @honestburgers pic.twitter.com/Gyr0B1dnCv— Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

A content creator even speculated how Wes Anderson would shoot a movie in war-torn Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugee visits home(Check out her other videos while you’re at it, she’s remarkable) pic.twitter.com/WzFGrXPyiF — Zoë Crowther (@zoenora6) April 18, 2023

Twitter users reacted enthusiastically to the thread, with many claiming that the compilation was amazing. “Thank you for bringing this into my life, these are amazing,” a user wrote.

Thank you for bringing this into my life, these are amazing — Vickiie Oliphant (@vickiieemma) April 19, 2023

Ava Williams, who started the trend on TikTok, also commented and said she was glad people were enjoying the trend.

I’m girl on the train, who started the trend and I just wanna say thank you!! My friend sent me this. I’m glad everyone is enjoying it, I certainly have been too — Ava Williams (@adventureava) April 19, 2023

Some people shared similar videos they had seen.

First one I saw of this trend. Couple dining street hot dogs in Mexico City pic.twitter.com/Ha3hwjQUvp— Mayi (@mayiifg) April 20, 2023

A few users said they wanted to join TikTok to view more such videos. “These are Wonderful - seriously tempted to sign up for Tiktok just to see more of them,” a comment read.

These are Wonderful - seriously tempted to sign up for Tiktok just to see more of them— Tonia paolozzi (@toniapaolozzi) April 19, 2023

Some hailed Wes Anderson’s filmmaking abilities.

I saw a few of these on Instagram and they made me laugh. Wes Anderson is a genius!— Keranjit Kaur MCCT (@keran77) April 19, 2023

Others claimed that Anderson’s movies always had a “European vibe”.

Oh Wes Anderson. That’s the director that always has those European vibe movies.— silverwolf (@thesilverwolfgg) April 20, 2023

Quite a few accounts said the clips gave them “a warm and happy feeling”.

These gave me a warm and happy feeling inside.— Richard Hudson (@hero606v2) April 20, 2023

Some shared GIFs from Anderson’s movies to perfectly express their feelings.

Wes Anderson is known for movies like The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, The French Dispatch, The Isle of Dogs and The Royal Tenenbaums. The American director has two projects in the pipeline- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Asteroid City.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here