Word Puzzle: Can You Find All The 5 Hidden Words Within 50 Seconds?

While optical illusion serves as a great tool to measure your IQ and observation skills, along with being an interesting pastime, word puzzles are no less. Finding a set of words amid a host of jumbled letters is no easy task.

Your vocabulary should be at its peak and sharp, if you want to find all the words in the given time limit. The internet is full of amazing word puzzles for people to solve. One such has recently gone viral. All you have to do here is find 5 words in 50 seconds.

The image in front of you has letters arranged in a random manner. Not all letters are jumbled randomly though. Some of them are put in a particular order, to make a meaningful word. But if you look at the image with a surface-level glance, you wouldn’t be able to figure out where these words are in the puzzle.

One needs to have a keen eye, and search for these words in an orderly fashion. Go from left to right first in each row and then top to bottom. Don’t just look at the letters in this particular order, but also look for combinations of letters that might make for a word.

If you were able to find all the five words within the given time limit, then you may consider yourself to have great vocabulary and puzzle-solving skills. But if you weren’t able to, then let us reveal what these five words are.

The five words hidden in the puzzle are: THUS, SAIL, LOW, DISCOVERED, and IMPORTANT. The first word can be found towards the left in the second row. The second word is in the middle of the fourth row, the third is in the second row from the bottom and towards the left, the fourth word is in the fourth column from the right and the fifth is in the third column right beside the fourth one. The letters of the first three words are horizontally arranged, while the fourth and fifth have their letters arranged in a vertical fashion.

