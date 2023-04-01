Work Dinner Scenes In India Vs South Korea - This Woman Loved The Desi Version

If you have ever ventured into the world of Korean dramas or movies, chances are you have seen office dinners playing out on screen. Now you can witness how true those are to reality and how it compares to office dinners in India. A video on Instagram is taking the internet by storm, and it’s got all the spicy details on Korean vs Indian office dinners. You won’t want to miss this cultural showdown. In one corner, we have Korea’s famous “Hoe-sik" dinner, where employees gather to clink glasses and indulge in delicious eats after a long day at work but it is all too formal. The Korean woman in the video spills the beans on all the unique customs and quirks of these dinners including, the proper way to pour a shot of soju.

But wait, there’s more. In the other corner, we have an Indian office dinner, which is a whole different ball game. The video showcases the colourful chaos of an Indian office dinner, where employees dance together and let their hair down to enjoy the time. It is all very informal and a wonderful way to create memories. The woman captioned the post, “Enjoyed first company dinner party in India I’ve never expected dancing with bosses but the Bollywood songs in the restaurant made me dance. and there was a lot of excitement from my co-workers. Plus I don’t drink alcohol but nobody forced me to drink so I could enjoy myself a lot! I’ll surely miss last night’s gathering.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korean G1 (@korean.g1)

Social media users were glad to see the woman enjoying her time in India. Many remarked that they hope she has a good stay in the country. Others reminisced about their own office parties and how having fun at such gatherings is a part of the working culture. “That’s great you’re enjoying your work and people’s company in India,” wrote an Instagram user.

A comment read, “Dance is a must at any gathering. Whether anyone knows how to dance or not. Just enjoy, no one cares.”

“We Indians are up for dancing whenever and wherever. We breathe dance,” commented a user.

While there is this clip showing the distinction between the two countries, there is one clip floating around the internet showing their similarities. As South Korean culture, including K-pop, dramas, and skincare, gains popularity, individuals are finding similarities between Korean and their native languages. The content creator also recently released a video on Instagram, in which she identified five Hindi and Korean words that share the same meaning and almost identical pronunciation. The creator acknowledged the desire of many Indians to learn Korean and expressed her respect for other Indian languages as well. Her post included a message of gratitude to her fans for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korean G1 (@korean.g1)

The video gained traction on social media, with many users amused by the similarities between the two languages.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here