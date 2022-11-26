'Work While They Sleep': Desi YouTuber's Tweet on the 'Hustle' Gets Him Schooled

An Indian YouTuber is getting trolled after bringing the LinkedIn-brand ‘hustle culture’ sentiment onto Twitter. Hustle culture has taken a severe blow to its former glories as people have been waking up to the fact that working unfair hours for unfair payments is not the win it was once made to seem. The hustle’s cost on mental health and personal relationships, all to the detriment of a person, has become increasingly worrisome to people.

Under this circumstance, YouTube creator Ishan Sharma decided to tweet out his LinkedIn-style adage: “work while they sleep.

learn while they party.

save while they spend.

then live like they dream."

Twitter, of course, wasn’t going to take that lying down. From the comparison to a villainised group of “they" to the glorification of the “hustle", none of it was remiss on Twitter users and they minced no words.

work while they sleep.learn while they party.save while they spend.then live like they dream.— Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) November 23, 2022

Internet is filled with save money, hustle, invest.Enjoy $100 now instead of $10000 at retirement.Ppl should love the process and grow on their own pace. Bhaagte bhaagte umar nikal jayegi, fir paisa nahi vo moments yaad aayenge jab enjoy kiya. Happiness > HustleLive the life!!— Harsh Sharma (@HarshSharma1210) November 23, 2022

Ye invest kardega wo bhi— Saheeel (@5aheeel) November 25, 2022

Copy paste while they sleep pic.twitter.com/CSItwkg7x1— 👶🏾 (@eyeMmohit) November 25, 2022

This person’s mindset is fixated at virtue signaling. Most of his tweets are focused on me vs them…When the world is moving away from the rat race, he’s propagating the same.— Varun Uppal (@varunuppal) November 23, 2022

finally regret when they are recounting moments once you all become old 😂 pic.twitter.com/sJVZQdNHuw— Sriram Kumar Mannava (@isriramkumarm) November 24, 2022

Recently, a similar incident happened when global influencer and fashion entrepreneur Masoom Minawala took to her LinkedIn and shared tips on success and entrepreneurship. The influencer talked about her own journey and highlighted how she was was not academically inclined and dropped out of diploma. She further highlighted that it was the zeal and passion for work which kept her going and it is the reason as to why she has achieved so much. It brought on much criticism. “Yes, because your father, the millionaire jeweler and you not paying your interns couldn’t be the reason for your thriving business," wrote a Twitter user sarcastically.

