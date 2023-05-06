Working Over The Weekend? Smriti Irani's Witty 'Friyay' Post Is For You

Union Minister Smriti Irani has found a unique way to celebrate the weekend. While many look forward to Friday’s arrival for getting over the stress and dread of a work-week, there also exists a community of people who work on the weekend. Her latest Instagram post aims to lift up the spirits of those who are set to mark another weekend while working. In the photo shared by her, Smriti Irani can be seen smiling brightly holding multiple balloons in her hands. But what steals the limelight is her witty caption.

“Fri’YAY’..for all those who look forward to another weekend of work,” she wrote while uploading the post. Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Notably, this isn’t the first time when her followers have found her feel-good posts relatable. From Monday blues to capturing what overworking feels like, her Instagram often leaves her followers in splits. Previously, she used a hilarious scene from the iconic comedy film Hera Pheri to make a reference to what Monday blues feels like. The pun aptly captured how a lack of passion and a sluggish daze often makes people hate Mondays.

Remember the scene when tenant Raju (Played by Akshay Kumar) tried to threaten his landlord Baburao (Played by Paresh Rawal) of leaving the house? The comic relief arrives when Baburao says “Tu ja re (You can go).” The particular scene has evolved to become an iconic meme over the years. Smriti Irani used the funny dialogue to sum up how it feels to rejoin work after enjoying a relaxing weekend. “When you want to tell Sunday. Monday Ko lete jaa re (Take Monday and go away),” she captioned the post. Watch the funny video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

After braving an exhausting week, Smriti Irani also used a funny Rush Hour clip of actor Chris Tucker to explain her mood. The scene opens when Tucker is trying to confirm if Jackie Chan’s Chief Inspector Lee can understand English. “Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth,” Tucker yells. For the Union Minister, it was perfect to describe the state “When your overworked body is messed by a sleep-resistant brain.” Catch a glimpse of it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

Before entering the world of politics, Smriti Irani was a well-established television actress who rose to fame for essaying the role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

