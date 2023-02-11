Every summer, the chances of forest fires rise owing to a number of natural and manmade causes. The reasons include accumulations of climate change-induced hotter and drier weather and inefficient land management. As the summer season approaches in the southern states of India, the government is putting in place measures to ensure that forest fires are minimised to the greatest degree possible. The forest department has also conducted workshops and mock drills to prepare the DFOs (Divisional Forrest Officers) for situations where they will need to suppress forest fires promptly.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who is the Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests to the Government of Tamil Nadu, shared glimpses of the forest department’s preparatory measures earlier today. The tweet that accompanied the pictures and video read, “As dry season starts forests are at great risk of Forest Fire disasters. Teams need to be alert and on their toes. Tamil Nadu Forest Department is geared up. We had a State Workshop for DFOs. Mock drills, field perambulation, working with local communities is key.”

The video shows a police officer conducting a workshop about the blower used for mock drills. We can see a man covered from head to toe in what looks like an orange protective suit and appropriate headgear to put off a potential forest fire. In the first picture, a mock forest fire drill has been shown where a temporary fire is created which would then be doused out by the forest department personnel. The second picture shows forest department personnel clearing out the dried leaves and twigs that could become potential causes of a forest fire. The date stamp on the pictures reveals that they were taken on February 9.

The social media users had a very positive response to the tweet and appreciated the efforts put in by the authorities and also pitched in a few suggestions of their own. One user wrote, “Very nice madam, proactive approach.”

Another user commented, “All the check posts should be in alert & advise the Tourist ..not to use the firing elements. Throwing cigarettes..etc. The punishment & charging the fine etc ..to be in the warning board.”

According to a Times Of India report, with support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Tamil Nadu state forest department will shortly establish a Forest Fire Control Centre in Chennai.

