World Sleep Day: These Memes on Snoozing All Day Without Doing Anything Will Make You Say 'Same'

Who doesn’t like a good night’s sleep? Or better, napping after a long tiring day at college or work? Some do not even need their comfy beds to get their well-needed shut-eye. Backbenchers or night shift folks, we are looking at you right now. Sleep is called “sona" in Hindi for a reason. Why are we suddenly talking about sleep, you ask? Apart from it being a Friday, March 17 also happens to be World Sleep Day.

World Sleep Day is an annual event celebrated on the third Friday of March, initiated by the non-profit organisation World Sleep Society, to promote the significance of sleep health globally. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of getting enough sleep and address various sleep-related issues such as insomnia, sleep apnea, and other sleep disorders.

The day, besides being an annual event that focuses on the importance of getting enough sleep, and raising awareness about various sleep-related issues, has also turned into an occasion for individuals to share funny memes and jokes related to sleep. Memes about staying up late, struggling to fall asleep, waking up tired, and everything in between.

Me sleeping on my pending work because it's World Sleep Day. pic.twitter.com/KUE6En8SHF— Mantasha Sultan Aziz (@mantashaaziz13) March 17, 2023

Me enjoying the sleep I don’t deserve after a long day of doing absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/JUePDxJjRz— 9GAG ❤️ Memeland (@9GAG) March 15, 2023

Me getting ready to go to sleep after napping all day pic.twitter.com/wVTv2Tcn1H— PYPER (@badbbyaera) March 11, 2023

On World Sleep Day activities such as seminars, workshops, and educational programs are organised to provide information and encourage people to prioritise their sleep health and develop healthy sleeping habits.

