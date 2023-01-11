‘World’s Best Boss’ Takes Employees On Luxurious Ts Crore Holiday

Having a kind and supportive boss often encourages one to put their best foot forward at work. A lot of bosses out there treat their subordinates with much care and understanding and even give out occasional perks to them. Today, we will tell you about one such person who has been dubbed “world’s best boss” by his employees. An entrepreneur named Mark Neilson earned the title of “best boss” for his generosity towards his staff. He not only gives expensive gifts to his employees but also aids them financially. His take is that since he has a rags-to-riches story, he wants his employees to get richer as well.

Mark Neilson planned a holiday worth nearly Rs 4 crore (£400,000) for his staff, along with cash handouts, according to a Mirror report. Not only this, 50 people from Mark’s company were sent to Iceland this year in a holiday package worth Rs 82 lakh (£82,000), where they got accommodation in five-star hotels. Mark says that he keeps his people motivated through these perks.

“The reality is that if I motivate people to do their jobs well, or if there is a contest that motivates them to make a little bit more money, they work harder and stick around. I want people to stay for 10 years, not 10 months. That helps me. And not just in a monetary sense. It is incredibly rewarding seeing people build their confidence and grow,” shared the entrepreneur.

Mark’s own life has been a tough one, as he grew up in a trailer in Alaska and later with his mother in Utah. His first earnings were peanuts until he met someone who guided him on how to make some real money. Mark says he wants to do the same for others, helping them get richer.

