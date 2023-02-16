The Guinness World Record has people around the world getting that seal of approval for quite some quirky records. There are all sorts of records being set and broken every day. Some are a product of such out-of-the-box thinking that understanding how people came up with them could take a few moments. Yet, not everything that has a superlative attached in front of it makes it to the record book. There is a clear criterion that these people and their attempts must meet. When people fail to meet it, they are offered a rejection. Just like this person did. A Washington DC-based developer claimed to have created the biggest digital art ever. It is in fact the cartoon image of a penis.

Buzzfeed reported that it is a whopping 102,040,171,200,000 pixels in area. How huge is it? Well, if you stack up 16,408 Empire State Buildings it will be the same height as the picture. His artwork is so big that it can wrap around the Earth 2.7 times, according to his website. Unfortunately, if you are curious to see what it looks like, that might not be possible. Unless you access the website the creator has set up. But scanning it from top to bottom will take 41 days. If you just want a quick image, put that out of your mind. It is so huge that it cannot be opened like your average digital file. You would need specialized software to access it. One that is often used in fields like geography, microbiology, and astronomy. But the Guinness World Record will not give it the title of being the world’s biggest digital art. Why is that?

The developer who choose to go by the name Eggplant shared in his interview with Buzzfeed that Guinness World Records responded to him via an email. Buzzfeed quoted the email read, “Our Records Management Team have completed the evidence review for your claim and the attempt would not be eligible per the record guidelines.” The rejection letter sent in November continued, “The image contains large areas of repeated colour blocks and is not comprised of multiple unique images in the same way the current record was made up of 26,434 individually captured images. As such, the decision is that the image does not comply with the record guidelines and we, therefore, have no choice but to reject the claim.”

To Eggplant that did not seem to be the real reason. Since he claimed the image to be “completely random” and “continuous.” He also claimed that there is “no repetition.” To him, it makes sense that the one in charge simply did not want an art like his to set the record.

Guinness World Record had maintained that they have a rigorous review process and Eggplant is free to re-attempt at any time.

