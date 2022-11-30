World’s Largest Volcano Erupts in Hawaii After Four Decades, Videos Surface Online

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, which happens to be the world’s largest active volcano, has now started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades. This has prompted volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby. As per the US Geological Survey, the eruption began late Sunday night in the summit caldera of the volcano on the Big Island. While many are scared of the consequences, there are people who took to Twitter and shared images and videos of the same. The Internet is brimming with fascinating videos that capture some of nature’s most unusual occurrences and this is just another such instance. Have a look at what people have shared:

🇺🇸 🌋 #Hawaii's #MaunaLoa, the world's largest active volcano, begins erupting after 38 years of silence.Less than an hour before the start of the eruption, an earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in the area of ​​​​the volcano.https://t.co/J7gc8ubKpH pic.twitter.com/Jq30ZmlUXY — The informant (@theinformantofc) November 28, 2022

What a view last night! Insane to think this is 30 minutes from Waimea. We have 2 active volcanoes on our little Big Island. Mahalo Pele! pic.twitter.com/rd9UccwebU— Mary E. McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) November 29, 2022

You probably heard the Mauna Loa volcano is erupting, but you may not have heard that we have a NOAA Mauna Loa Observatory located on the north side of the volcano!!!Lava has crossed the access road & power lines, cutting off access to the site. All NOAA staff are safe! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Q3MuBgyBtU — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) November 29, 2022

When you live near the world’s largest active volcano. You can see this at night. pic.twitter.com/xWNzIIjT2B— C Walker (@CMWalkerhawaii) November 30, 2022

BREAKING: World's largest active volcano Mauna Loa has started to erupt in Hawaii for the first time since 1984 pic.twitter.com/BkVgGyehem— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 28, 2022

Aerial view of lava spewing 200 feet high from Mauna Loa, the largest subaerial volcano in both mass and volume. Located in Hawaii, Mauna Loa has historically been considered the largest volcano on Earth. pic.twitter.com/UY4vfeZZlh— Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) November 29, 2022

Earlier on Monday, the US Geological Survey said that the lava flows were contained within the summit area and weren’t threatening nearby communities. The agency warned residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review their eruption preparations. Scientists had been on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of two volcanoes rumbling into action in Russia’s far east went on the Internet. The video is shared by a user named Sarwar via Twitter.

The video shows a huge amount of smoke being let out in the air as the volcanoes begin to erupt. The clip is shot from a distance and showcases snow-capped mountains, snow all over and much more. The caption also read, “Towering clouds of ash & glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, one of the world’s most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes”. It also had the hashtag, “#Kamchatka #Volcano”.

