On March 4 last year, two babies, Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah, from Ontario, Canada, broke the Guinness record for being the most premature twins in the world. Prior to their birth, their parents were told that the babies would have no chance of survival. Yet, against all odds, Adiah and Adrial survived. The twins are celebrating their first birthday today. This is the story of their fight for life, and their parents’ battle against the clock.

Shakina Rajendram’s pregnancy took an unexpected turn when she went into labour after just 21 weeks and 5 days, much earlier than anticipated. Devastated, she was informed that her twins had a “0% chance of survival" and were not viable. The hospital she was at told Shakina that her babies would not get any life-sustaining measures. This is because most hospitals do not attempt to save babies born before 24-26 weeks. All that the hospital could do was offer “comfort care". They would be placed on top of Shakina while they slowly passed away, offering them a mother’s loving embrace in their last moments.

Shakina’s partner, Kevin, was awake at night, praying for a sign of hope. That glimmer came when Shakina was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, which specialises in resuscitating 22-week-old babies.

Shakina found herself in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mount Sinai, where the situation still seemed uncertain. She had been in labour for two days, and was now 21 weeks and 6 days pregnant. Her heart sank when she learned that if her babies were born even a few minutes before turning 22 weeks old, they would not be given a survival chance.

Despite experiencing heavy bleeding throughout the day, Shakina did her best to hold on.

Her water broke 15 minutes past midnight. Within an hour and a half, her twins were born at a gestational age of exactly 22 weeks and successfully resuscitated.

Weighing a combined 750 grams at birth, the two became the lightest twins in the world.

The babies’ survival was not guaranteed as they faced complications with brain bleeding, sepsis, and fluid management, spending almost six months in the hospital’s care. Shakina and Kevin spent up to 12 hours each day by their twins’ sides, holding their hands and singing to them.

After 161 days in the NICU, Adiah was cleared to be discharged, with Adrial following a week later. Adiah has been growing “really well," and Adrial is “progressing well" despite having been admitted to the hospital twice since being discharged.

