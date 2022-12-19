World's Oldest Cat to Fastest Car Driven Blindfolded: Top Guinness Records of 2022

The Guinness World Records 2022 has seen some of the most interesting record-breaking achievements from all around the world. They have earned not just a certificate of achievement but go down in history as the best of the best. As the year comes to a close, let us take a walk down memory lane to revisit some of the most heartwarming, interesting, and eye-popping (sometimes, literally) records set this year. Here are the top 5 Guinness World Records set in 2022:

Farthest Eyeball Pop Ever

What is the farthest you can protrude your eyeballs? This man will surely beat you by a margin. Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita from Brazil has some pretty impressive skills. He can literally make his eyeballs pop to 18.2 mm beyond his eye sockets. He now holds the record for the “farthest eyeball pop (male)”. This was verified on January 10. How do you measure eyeball protrusion? Well, an optometrist from Sao Paulo helped Sidney measure his with a device called proptometer.

John Cena’s Heartwarming Record

In 2002, actor and 16-time WWE world champion John Cena was granted his first wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Since then, he has not looked back. Two decades later, he has now set a Guinness Book of World Records on September 20 for “The Most Wishes Granted Through The Make-A-Wish Foundation.” So far, he has fulfilled almost 650 wishes for critically ill children from around the world. Is that not just the most heartwarming record?

The Foodie Record Setter

If you think your love for chicken nuggets knows no bounds, think again. Leah Shutkever can prove her love with the Guinness World Record bestowed upon her. The 31-year-old from the United Kingdom can eat 19 chicken nuggets, weighing 352 grams, in just 60 seconds. The speed-eater wants to keep pushing her boundaries. After all, “Most Chicken Nuggets Eaten in One Minute” certainly needs another try. And if there is anyone who can do it, that has to be Leah who broke 20 speed-eating world records in 2020!

Meet The Oldest Feline

Felines are majestic creatures with the myth surrounding them to have nine lives. Well, whether they do have nine lives or not, this adorable cat named Flossie is certainly heading for her 27th birthday. That is 120 years in human age! Though the cat does not have good eyesight and is deaf, for her human, Vicki, Flossie is still ‘playful and curious’. For being about 120 years old in human age that is a pretty great achievement in itself.

Fastest Speed For A Car Driven Blindfolded

Call it a coincidence or a twist of fate, but this visually-impaired man set the world record for “fastest speed for a car driven blindfolded” on the 10th anniversary of the horrific accident that left him blind. On March 31, Dan Parker drove his customised Corvette to the speed of 339.64 kilometres per hour. But for Dan this was about more than just setting a world record. He hopes to inspire visually-impaired people and also showcases the potential of modern technology like self-driving cars to the world.

