We have all heard people saying they are troubled by the noise and want a place of peace. And there’s a special place in the USA where people can enjoy pin-drop silence. But do you know no one can stay at this place for more than an hour? Although we all want some moments of peace, this room is so quiet that people who come here cannot tolerate it. If you are sitting here, you can even hear your own heartbeat. This room, in Washington, USA, is in Microsoft’s office and is considered the quietest place on the planet. There is neither any sound nor any vibration here.

No matter what happens in the world, there is no sound here. The quietest room, located in the Microsoft Headquarters on the Redmond campus of Washington, is recorded in the Guinness World Records. The sound of this room has been measured at minus 20.3 decibels and it is claimed that no one can stay here for more than an hour.

According to a report, scientists have made this room vibration-proof. Built within 6 solid walls, each wall of this room is 1 foot thick, so there is no question of outside sound reaching. The room’s length, width and height are 21 feet, the sound does not even echo because the walls, floor and ceiling of the room are made of fibreglass.

It is said that there is so much silence inside this room that you can even hear the flow of your blood. According to reports, no one has been in this room for more than 45 minutes. According to the man who dared to spend more time, he was having trouble standing straight in the room and felt disoriented. Would you like to spend time here?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here